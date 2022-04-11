Menu
Donovan James Sanders
Sanders, Donovan James

March 14, 1950 - April 6, 2022

Born in Minot, ND to Verna and Donovan W. Sanders, he was the eldest of three children. Donovan carried his positive attitude throughout his entire life and was a friend to everyone he met. Some of his last words before succumbing to a long battle with Parkinson's Disease were, "I think I'm better off than most". He was an accomplished salesman, automobile enthusiast and had a love of travel and sailing. Most of all he was a loving father, husband, and brother. Donovan passed away in the afternoon surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Ryan, Erica and Annie; and sister, Candyce.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 11, 2022.
