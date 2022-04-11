Born in Minot, ND to Verna and Donovan W. Sanders, he was the eldest of three children. Donovan carried his positive attitude throughout his entire life and was a friend to everyone he met. Some of his last words before succumbing to a long battle with Parkinson's Disease were, "I think I'm better off than most". He was an accomplished salesman, automobile enthusiast and had a love of travel and sailing. Most of all he was a loving father, husband, and brother. Donovan passed away in the afternoon surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Ryan, Erica and Annie; and sister, Candyce.