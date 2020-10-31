Butler, Dorene Sue Nunley



Age 80



Dorene Sue Nunley Butler passed from this earth into heaven's glory on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 am, surrounded by her beloved husband of 58 years and her children singing her favorite hymns and songs at home in Hillsborough, CA.



Dorene was the daughter of the late James Orin and Veda (Greenhill) Nunley of Hemet, CA, and the wife of Air Force General George Lee Butler (Retired), former Commander in Chief, U.S. Strategic Command. She was born in San Antonio, Texas and also lived in Oklahoma and New Mexico before her family settled in California in her teens. She worked at Disneyland during college, studying physical education and dance at Los Angeles State College. She met her future husband in 1961 when he was a senior at the Air Force Academy. They married on August 25, 1962.



Committed to her marriage, family and an Air Force life, Dorene rose to the challenge of over 30 moves in 40 years. Dorene was a strong proponent of the family from her earliest days as an Air Force wife. Her life was devoted to volunteer work, spearheading projects to improve family support. Her experiences as a volunteer helped fine-tune the skills she used to establish two successful businesses. Dorene served on the coordinating committee as co-facilitator for the first Air Force Family Conference. She was also a member of the landmark Spouses Issues Group that played a vital role in bringing family policy to the forefront of Air Force thinking. The group's efforts eventually led to the establishment of Family Support Centers, now a key fixture on all Air Force bases. She subsequently served on Secretary of Defense William Perry's Task Force for Military Family Issues.



Her active involvement in the Omaha Community Playhouse during the Butler's first Nebraska assignment earned her two consecutive "Volunteer of the Year" awards. She and her husband were also recognized by the Salvation Army with their "Others" award. She was a trustee at Joslyn Museum; a member of the National Military Family Association; active in the Military Impacted Schools Association; and was on the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army and the Durham Western Heritage Museum. She was Omaha's representative to "The President's Summit for America's Future" and a benefactor to the Boys and Girls Club of Omaha.



Dorene resumed her active volunteer life when she and Lee moved to Laguna Beach, California, where she served on the board of both the Boys and Girls Club and the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center.



Dorene is known for her great love for her family, her hospitality, kindness and generosity. She lived with a passion for giving back to her community and helping others.



Dorene was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, James (Jim) and Charles (Buddy) Nunley. She is survived by her husband, Lee; son, Brett (Patricia) Butler; daughter, Lisa (Michael) Herring and six grandchildren: Madison Butler, Jacob Lybrook, Katie (Austin) Canaday, Colleen Butler, T.J. Herring, and Theodore Herring, along with many nieces and nephews.



A private memorial will be held with immediate family as they gather for the holidays. A greater celebration of life will be planned to be held in Laguna Beach time and date to be determined. She will be interred at the US Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach, CA, 92651.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.