Avery, Doris Elizabeth



January 6, 1924 - December 8, 2021



Doris Elizabeth Avery, age 97, passed away peacefully in Omaha. Preceded in death by parents: Henry and Nancy (Thomas) Clark Sr.; spouses: Willie Avery Jr., and Vincil Clark Sr.; and children: Vincil Clark Jr., Donald Clark, and Hampton Clark. Survived by children: Delores (John) Ewing of Omaha, Ronald (Macy) Clark of San Antonio TX, Rodger (Elaine) Clark, Craig (Renee) Clark Sr., and Kelley (Lisa) Avery all of Omaha; 35 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; 41 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.



VISITATION and SERVICES at the Roeder Mortuary Ames Chapel. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 15, from 5-7pm. SERVICES: Thursday, December 16, at 1pm. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2021.