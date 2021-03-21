Menu
Doris G. Cleeton
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Cleeton, Doris G.

July 12, 1923 - March 20, 2021

Doris Cleeton, long-time Omaha resident, peacefully passed away on March 20, 2021, with loving family members by her side. She was preceded in death by husband, Junior E. Cleeton.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, March 23rd at the West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Wednesday, March 24th at 10:30am, Community Bible Church, 9001 "Q" St. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Bible Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Mar
24
Service
10:30a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have wonderful memories of my time with Doris. as her nephew I spent vacations with her & John as a young boy and my visits continued up to the pandemic. I loved her smile & wonderful disposition. she was such a great person to be with. I'll remember her always.
Maria & Phil Bickal
March 24, 2021
My sincere condolences to everyone. Growing up across the street from her and John, I always remembered her kind smile and see she still had it. God Bless and take care.
Tina Karstens
March 23, 2021
Cathy, Sorry for your loss
Dale Aiken and Family
March 22, 2021
Doris was such a sweet lady and we were blessed to have she and John as long time neighbors. Cathy you spend alot of time playing with our kids.Great memories. Comfort to all of the family.
Nub Nonie Reischl
March 21, 2021
