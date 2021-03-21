Cleeton, Doris G.
July 12, 1923 - March 20, 2021
Doris Cleeton, long-time Omaha resident, peacefully passed away on March 20, 2021, with loving family members by her side. She was preceded in death by husband, Junior E. Cleeton.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, March 23rd at the West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Wednesday, March 24th at 10:30am, Community Bible Church, 9001 "Q" St. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Bible Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2021.