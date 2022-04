Cleeton, Doris G.July 12, 1923 - March 20, 2021Doris Cleeton, long-time Omaha resident, peacefully passed away on March 20, 2021, with loving family members by her side. She was preceded in death by husband, Junior E. Cleeton.VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday, March 23rd at the West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Wednesday, March 24th at 10:30am, Community Bible Church, 9001 "Q" St. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Bible Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com