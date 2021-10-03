Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
So sorry to see your mom has passed
Ruby gauchat
January 24, 2022
I worked with Doris in the Storeroom at Western Electric probably in the late '70's. She was a really nice lady. She had her own desk up on the mezzanine, and would sit there for breaks, etc...great memories!!!!!!!!!!!!
Susan M Lindblad
Work
October 3, 2021
I knew Doris through South Omaha Sokol. My mother, Rose Awender, knew her for many years. You have my deepest sympathy.