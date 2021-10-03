Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Catherine Ettlin
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Ettlin, Doris Catherine (Novotny)

June 9, 1933 - September 16, 2021 Age 88

Survived by daughter, Deborah Carson; three grandchildren, John (Kita) Blood, Cassandra Carson, and Jessica (Marin Moreno) Carson; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 13, at 1pm at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to see your mom has passed
Ruby gauchat
January 24, 2022
I worked with Doris in the Storeroom at Western Electric probably in the late '70's. She was a really nice lady. She had her own desk up on the mezzanine, and would sit there for breaks, etc...great memories!!!!!!!!!!!!
Susan M Lindblad
Work
October 3, 2021
I knew Doris through South Omaha Sokol. My mother, Rose Awender, knew her for many years. You have my deepest sympathy.
Catherine Bombere
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results