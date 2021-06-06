Kramer-Roberts, Doris V.
June 25, 1937 - May 30, 2021
Died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Gertrude Kuechenmeister; brother, Robert; sister, Carol Lindquist; nephew, Robert Kuechenmeister. Survived by beloved husband, Robert; children, Paul Kramer, Teresa (Jeff) Melies, Marc (Krystal) Kramer, Randy (Julie) Kramer; grandchildren, Joni (Rob) Gerdes, P.J., Josh, Jenna Kramer, Jeff (Yazmin) Melies, Greg (Rachele) Melies, Katie Kramer, Hailey (Tanner) Bindrup, Grant and Chase Kramer, Alex and Elizabeth Kramer; great grandchildren, Kaelee Smith, Hunter Melies, Grace and Abigail Gerdes; step-daughter, Pamela (Jim) Brecht; 1 niece; and 3 nephews; and many dear friends.
CELEBRATION of LIFE Wednesday, June 9, at 10am at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave, Gretna, NE 68028. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alpha 1 Foundation, Huntington Disease Foundation, REL Church.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.