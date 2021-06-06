Menu
Doris V. Kramer-Roberts
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Kramer-Roberts, Doris V.

June 25, 1937 - May 30, 2021

Died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Gertrude Kuechenmeister; brother, Robert; sister, Carol Lindquist; nephew, Robert Kuechenmeister. Survived by beloved husband, Robert; children, Paul Kramer, Teresa (Jeff) Melies, Marc (Krystal) Kramer, Randy (Julie) Kramer; grandchildren, Joni (Rob) Gerdes, P.J., Josh, Jenna Kramer, Jeff (Yazmin) Melies, Greg (Rachele) Melies, Katie Kramer, Hailey (Tanner) Bindrup, Grant and Chase Kramer, Alex and Elizabeth Kramer; great grandchildren, Kaelee Smith, Hunter Melies, Grace and Abigail Gerdes; step-daughter, Pamela (Jim) Brecht; 1 niece; and 3 nephews; and many dear friends.

CELEBRATION of LIFE Wednesday, June 9, at 10am at Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave, Gretna, NE 68028. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alpha 1 Foundation, Huntington Disease Foundation, REL Church.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church
153 S. McKenna Ave, Gretna, WY
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, The Lindquist's
June 7, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Doris´ passing. Bob, we often think of our time as neighbors in Bettendorf and enjoyed you both. You two are such beautiful people. May she Rest In Peace and may you have comfort in your many years of sharing love and memories.
Darrell and Sharon Iossi
Friend
June 5, 2021
Darrell and Sharon Iossi
Friend
June 5, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Doris´ passing. Bob, we often think of our time as neighbors in Bettendorf and enjoyed you both. You two are such beautiful people. May she Rest In Peace and you have comfort in your many years of love and memories.
Darrell and Sharon Iossi
Friend
June 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Doris' passing. She and I were desk mates when I started at the Dept of Human Services (or public aid as it was then). She had a great deal of patience with a newbie case worker and taught me a great deal.
Carol G. Rogers
Work
June 4, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Doris´ family. We are thinking of you Bob and our heart goes out to you. Denise and I think of you both often and our days working together. May the peace of the Lord be with you always.
Denise & Patrick Parker
Work
June 2, 2021
My deepest sympathies to Bob and the family. I knew Doris through work when she was with Norton. Her fun nature and glowing smile will be remembered forever. God bless her!
Mike Barack
June 2, 2021
