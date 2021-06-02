Mauer, Doris M.



June 30, 1927 - May 29, 2021



Age 93 years. Doris was born to the late Floyd and Mary (Robertson) Shaul in Omaha. Passed away at the Northcrest Living Center. Doris' loves were her family, reading, crossword puzzles, her court tv shows, visits, and phone calls.



Along with her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Thomas; brothers, Marvin, Robert, Floyd and William Shaul. Survived by children, Sharon (Ed) Freuck, James W. (Donna) Mauer, Kathy (Jeff) Killpack, Carolyn Mauer; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Patty) Shaul; sisters, Jean Guyett, Donna (George) Grimes; sister-in-law, Lois Shaul; numerous nieces and nephews.



SERVICE Friday 11am at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. VISITATION starting at 10am at the Chapel. Interment Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to the Northcrest Living Center.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.