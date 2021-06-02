Menu
Doris M. Mauer
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Mauer, Doris M.

June 30, 1927 - May 29, 2021

Age 93 years. Doris was born to the late Floyd and Mary (Robertson) Shaul in Omaha. Passed away at the Northcrest Living Center. Doris' loves were her family, reading, crossword puzzles, her court tv shows, visits, and phone calls.

Along with her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Thomas; brothers, Marvin, Robert, Floyd and William Shaul. Survived by children, Sharon (Ed) Freuck, James W. (Donna) Mauer, Kathy (Jeff) Killpack, Carolyn Mauer; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Patty) Shaul; sisters, Jean Guyett, Donna (George) Grimes; sister-in-law, Lois Shaul; numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICE Friday 11am at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. VISITATION starting at 10am at the Chapel. Interment Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to the Northcrest Living Center.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.
IA
Jun
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
