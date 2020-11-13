Menu
Doris Maxine Wolff
Wolff, Doris Maxine

Doris Wolff, age 76, died at Esprit Whispering Ridge on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Wolff; and a son-in-law, James Moore. Doris is survived by her husband, Don Wolff of Omaha; daughters, Lori Wolff of Elkhorn, Sandi (Max) Pleiss of Gretna, NE and Dena Moore of Elkhorn; nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; brothers, Jack, Steve and Mark Lingle all of Fremont, NE; and sisters, Nancy Ellis and Luane Lingle both of Omaha.

VISITATION: with the family present will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5-7pm at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. FUNERAL SERVICE: will be at 11am, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Rev's Scott Ross and Jacob Rohrer officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE. Her service will be webcasted on Reichmuth Funeral Home website in her obituary section. Memorials can be made to: Alzheimer's Disease Research and left or mailed to the Reichmuth Funeral Home.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
