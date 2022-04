Steffen, Doris M.Doris, age 97 of Fremont, was preceded in death by her husband, Charles. FUNERAL: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11am, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial at a later date. VISITATION one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to FurEver Homes or donor's choice.Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4440