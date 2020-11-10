Menu
Dorothee A. "Dot" Sandhoefner
Sandhoefner, Dorothee A. "Dot"

1925 to 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Joe. Survived by children, Pat (Doug) Durrie, Joedy (Lori), Rick (Sue), Mike (Bernadette), Diane (Matt) Anielak, and Bill; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Jim Lastovica; family and friends.

Private service was held. Memorials to Roncalli High School or Notre Dame Sisters.

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N 108th St, Omaha 402-496-9000

| www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
GUEST BOOK
