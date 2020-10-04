Menu
Dorothy A. Thompson
1914 - 2020
BORN
1914
DIED
2020
Thompson, Dorothy A.

January 22, 1914 - September 29, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Celia Downing; brother, Joseph Downing; sisters, Erma Olsen and Nadine Henderson; husband, Irvin A.; and son, Dale Scot. Survived by nieces, Geraldine (Bob) Thurber and Susan (Andy) Mason; nephew, Michael (Laurie) Downing; and many great and great great nieces and nephews.

Private Family Interment with Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorials suggested to Immanuel Lighthouse.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
