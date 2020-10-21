Menu
Dorothy Ann Randazzo
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Randazzo, Dorothy Ann

January 25, 1926 - October 18, 2020

Gretna - Preceded by parents, Tom and Lena Lipari; husband, Joseph Randazzo, Sr.; brother, Ted Lipari, Sr. Survived by children, Joseph Jr. (Kathy) Randazzo, Mary (Kevin) Riley, Cheryl Randazzo; grandchildren, Mikaela (Tom) Vobejda, Thomas Riley, Barbara Randazzo, Joey Randazzo; Teresa Randazzo, Chazz Claybrook; great-grandchildren, Kyler Randazzo, Alexis Randazzo, Richard Vobejda; numerous nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, with Rosary Service at 7pm, at Roeder Mortuary, following CDC guidlines. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna, NE. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or Gretna Public Schools Foundation.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone Dr.

402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
