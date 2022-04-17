Blake, Dorothy
January 15, 1920 - April 9, 2022
VISITATION: Saturday, April 23rd, from 9:30am to 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave., followed by MEMORIAL MASS at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Education Fund, Open Door Mission, or a charity of your choice
.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL
7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.