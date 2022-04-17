Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Blake
1920 - 2022
BORN
1920
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Blake, Dorothy

January 15, 1920 - April 9, 2022

VISITATION: Saturday, April 23rd, from 9:30am to 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave., followed by MEMORIAL MASS at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Education Fund, Open Door Mission, or a charity of your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. | 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Ave., NE
Apr
23
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.