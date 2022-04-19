Menu
Dorothy G. Brazda
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Brazda, Dorothy G. (Olsufka)

June 7, 1934 - April 7, 2022

Born in Duncan, NE, and passed away in Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd "Nin" Brazda; parents, Joseph and Helen Olsufka; brothers, Emil, Clarence, Donald, Edward, and Raymond; and infant sister, Helen Marie. Survived by sisters, Eleanor Boro, Irene Cuevas, and Joan (Ray) Brazda; brother Clifford; sister-in-law, Cookie Brazda; god-daughter, Dawn Skratis; many nieces and nephews.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Thursday, April 21, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5912 S. 36th St., Omaha, NE, 68107, with VISITATION at the Church one hour prior to the Service. INURNMENT in St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue, NE.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 19, 2022.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
