Brazda, Dorothy G. (Olsufka)June 7, 1934 - April 7, 2022Born in Duncan, NE, and passed away in Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd "Nin" Brazda; parents, Joseph and Helen Olsufka; brothers, Emil, Clarence, Donald, Edward, and Raymond; and infant sister, Helen Marie. Survived by sisters, Eleanor Boro, Irene Cuevas, and Joan (Ray) Brazda; brother Clifford; sister-in-law, Cookie Brazda; god-daughter, Dawn Skratis; many nieces and nephews.MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Thursday, April 21, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5912 S. 36th St., Omaha, NE, 68107, with VISITATION at the Church one hour prior to the Service. INURNMENT in St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue, NE.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222