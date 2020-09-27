Menu
Dorothy Buskevicius
Buskevicius, Dorothy

Age 88

Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Vytautas. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Sue, Bill and Jeanne, Robert and Teresa, Gary and Cara; grandchildren, Jennifer and William Ward, Benjamin and Amanda, Ryan, Brittany, Mikayla, Autumn, Alexzandra, Izabella, Zoey; great grandchildren, Jackson, Sophia, Ronin.

VISITATION with the family, Monday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. Private Family Services on Tuesday. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
