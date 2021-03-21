Of Ralston, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Bill Daugherty. Survived by children, Greg (Janine) Daugherty, Chris Daugherty, Dawn Miles, and Kent (Sandy) Daugherty; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Saturday, March 27, 10am-12pm. CELEBRATION OF LIFE, 12pm, all at Trinity United Methodist Church.
I'm so sorry for the loss of your wonderful mom. I spent countless hours with her as an elementary schooler. She was so good to me always. I was just talking about her a few weeks ago and how patient and lovely she was with me. I hope memories of her bring you comfort.
Jennifer Wik
March 23, 2021
Condolences to the Daugherty family - your mom had the sweetest smile! I can´t imagine how many kids & adults were greeted with that smile over the years at the Ralston Public Library - I know I was!!!
Michael Amenta
March 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Chris and all your family. I remember how helpful Dorothy was at Ralston's Baright library! She helped a lot of people!
Emily Louise Ryan
March 21, 2021
I have good memories of taking my kids to the library activities. Thank you.