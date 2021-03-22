Dressen, Dorothy M.
January 21, 1941 - March 18, 2021
Preceded in death by husbands: Robert Buresh and Rocky Dressen; and brothers: Art (Pat) Bailey, Glen (Audrey) Bailey, and Bob (Kathy) Bailey.
Survived by children: James Buresh, Robert Buresh, Michael Dressen (Christine), and Deb Dressen George (Kory); grandchildren: Valerie, Jacob, Ali, Devin, Brandon, and Bailey; sister: Betty Hammerick.
VISITATION at Mortuary Tuesday, March 23, from 6-8pm. Family Graveside Services: Wednesday in Cedar Dale Cemetery.
