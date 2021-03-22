Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy M. Dressen
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Dressen, Dorothy M.

January 21, 1941 - March 18, 2021

Preceded in death by husbands: Robert Buresh and Rocky Dressen; and brothers: Art (Pat) Bailey, Glen (Audrey) Bailey, and Bob (Kathy) Bailey.

Survived by children: James Buresh, Robert Buresh, Michael Dressen (Christine), and Deb Dressen George (Kory); grandchildren: Valerie, Jacob, Ali, Devin, Brandon, and Bailey; sister: Betty Hammerick.

VISITATION at Mortuary Tuesday, March 23, from 6-8pm. Family Graveside Services: Wednesday in Cedar Dale Cemetery.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kahler Dolce Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. She was an amazing lady that was kind and personable to everyone she met. God Bless you all. Lynda and Rich Thorpe
LYNDA THORPE
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results