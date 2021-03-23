Menu
Dorothy Lane Eckstrom
Eckstrom, Dorothy Lane

Passed into the larger life on March 21, 2021, in Firth, NE, formerly of Lincoln, Omaha, and Sun City West, AZ.

She is survived by sons, Gregory and wife Karen, William and wife Kerstin, and Mark and husband Mikal; seven beloved grandchildren, Gregory Jr. and wife Lauren, David and wife Sarah, Anna, Amy, William Jr., Cynthia Claire, Madison; and four great-grandsons.

Preceded in death by loving husband, Richard G. Eckstrom; parents, Robert E. and Margaret L. Lane; sisters, Constance Lane, Sandra Lane Pearson, and Barbara Lane Lagerstrom; grandson, Ryan Eckstrom.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, April 5, 2021, at 10am, at All Saints Episcopal Church in Omaha. Interment of ashes will be placed in the columbarium at the church. No viewing to take place. Memorials to Deanna Hayes at Lakeview Living in Firth, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
All Saints Episcopal Church
Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our heart felt sympathies. She was a dear lady and will be fondly remembered.
Paula and George Rood
April 5, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, Dorothy was a beautiful person. Barbara Webster
Barbara Webster
March 23, 2021
I am so sorry, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Love, Debbie Daisley
Debbie Daisley
March 23, 2021
