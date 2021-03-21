Heidorn, Dorothy Marie (Shada)



October 26, 1931 - March 18, 2021



Dorothy Heidorn, age 89, passed away on March 18, 2021, in Dixon, IL. Born on October 26, 1931, on her family's farm in Kearney, NE, the middle child of five, to parents Casper and Margaret (Hydar) Shada. She was christened November 1931 at St. George Orthodox Christian Church in Kearney.



Dorothy grew up in Fremont, NE, and graduated in 1952 from Clarkson Nursing School in Omaha. She worked as a registered nurse for her entire career, both in Nebraska and Illinois, retiring in 1993. On March 15, 1968 Dorothy married Ralph Oscar Heidorn at her sister's home in Omaha, NE. They had no children together; Ralph passed in 2001.



She is survived by her only remaining sibling, Beverley (Shada) Duryea, of Dixon, IL, with whom she's been living for the past year. She also leaves behind cousins, Patricia (Earl) Carr and Marlene Walsworth; a stepdaughter, Nancy Williams; nine nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Nora. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters, Darlene Branigan and Dolores Asa; and her brother, Robert Shada.



In 2002, Dorothy invited cousins, nieces, and nephews to her home in Omaha, which grew into a beloved weekly tradition of "cousins coffee" get-togethers for many years, until paused by COVID, and she cherished those precious times with her family.



A memorial event will be announced at a later date. Jones Funeral Home in Dixon is handling arrangements. Commemorative donations in Dorothy's name would be welcome at the Nebraska Humane Society.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.