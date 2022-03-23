Jenks, Dorothy Louise (Brown)



November 23, 1927 - March 12, 2022



Dorothy Louise (Brown) Jenks, 94 of Mesa, AZ passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022. Born on November 23, 1927, Omaha, NE, Dorothy graduated from Benson High School in 1945. After graduation, Dorothy worked for Union Pacific R.R. for 10 years and married Arnold C. Jenks with who she had 3 children. After raising her children, Dorothy continued her working career at Chicago Lumber Co. where she retired in 1998. After retiring, Dorothy moved to Mesa, AZ, where she enjoyed spending time with her two daughters and grandchildren.



Dorothy loved music and singing and had been a member of several choirs throughout her life. She also enjoyed playing piano, dancing, and watching classic movies.



Dorothy is survived by her children: Pamela Hanny and Victor Hanny (spouse), Philip Jenks, Paula McNew-Stryker; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by Arnold C. Jenks; parents, Maurice W. Brown, Lillie Brown; sister, Maurine Durand and William Durand (spouse).



VISITATION: Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1pm, followed by a brief MEMORIAL SERVICE at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center Street, Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.