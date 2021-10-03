Menu
Dorothy Weston "Doady" Judd
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE
Judd, Dorothy "Doady" Weston

July 6, 1931 - September 18, 2021

Dorothy "Doady" Weston Judd passed away on September 18th, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born July 6th, 1931, in Mason City, IA to Dorothy and Raymond Weston. Doady graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, MN, then taught junior high music in Omaha, NE. She married Roger Judd, also born and raised in Mason City, and they moved to Fairbury NE. They had two children, Cynthia, and Paul. Doady was a homemaker for many years in Fairbury. She was active in her church and served on the Fairbury school board. She and Roger later divorced. She moved to Omaha and then to Ginger Woods Lake near Valley NE where she lived for many years. Many happy family memories were made at the lake. Her final years were spent in Lincoln.

Doady is survived by her two children, Cynthia Martinez of Lincoln, and Paul Judd of Fairbury; grandchildren, Sarah (Nick) Sutton of Omaha, Laura Judd of Newport News VA, Corey (Emily) Martinez of Lincoln NE, and Aaron (Rosemarie) Martinez of Bennet NE; great granddaughters, Maria, Eulalia and Gemma Martinez of Bennet and Grace and Juliette Sutton of Omaha. Preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Raymond; sister, Cynthia Protzman; and daughter- in-law, Kathryn Judd.

Cremation. Private Family Services. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

ROPER & SONS SOUTH LINCOLN CHAPEL

3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill), Lincoln, NE

(402) 261-5907 | www.roperandsons.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
