King, Dorothy M.
April 7, 1930 - December 10, 2021
Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, Edmond King; mother, Lena B. Wilson; children: Edwina Maria King-McGruder and Alvin C. Lucas. She is survived by sons: Arno Lucas (Yoko), Edmond King; daughters: Brenda Lucas-Cooley and Mona Lisa King-Ward (William); 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 9-10am, at Forest Lawn. SERVICES: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 10am, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.