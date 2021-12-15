Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy M. King
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
King, Dorothy M.

April 7, 1930 - December 10, 2021

Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, Edmond King; mother, Lena B. Wilson; children: Edwina Maria King-McGruder and Alvin C. Lucas. She is survived by sons: Arno Lucas (Yoko), Edmond King; daughters: Brenda Lucas-Cooley and Mona Lisa King-Ward (William); 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 9-10am, at Forest Lawn. SERVICES: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, 10am, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My prayers go out to the family. I'm always going to remember the great food she prepared and served to all of us. Weeping may endured for a night. But, Joy will come in the morning. Luv u....
Thomas (Tommy) Roach
Family
December 17, 2021
My condolences to you and your family. May you find comfort in knowing that your loved one is at peace with our Lord.
Annette M Bland
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results