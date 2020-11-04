Hoffman, Dorothy M.



May 23, 1938 - October 31, 2020



Omaha - Preceded in death by parents, John and Kathryn (Baier) Umling. Survived by children, Ron (Peggy), Kim (Rich) Snider, Shari Hoffman; grandchildren, Amber (Neil) McElroy, April (Lee) Lorshbaugh; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty (Walt) Schuler; many family and friends.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.



ROEDER MORTUARY -



108th St. Chapel



2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.