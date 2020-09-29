Hula, Dorothy M. "Dottie"



August 13, 1930 - September 27, 2020



Age 90, of Plattsmouth. Dottie is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Sr. and Agnes Ptacek; beloved husband, Eugene Hula; two brothers, Richard Ptacek, Frank Ptacek Jr.; sister, Agnes Girard; and her twin sister, Kathleen Ptacek. She is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne (Jerry) Goodrich of Oxnard, CA; Mary Gregg of Bellevue; four sons: David Hula; Mark (Cheryl) Hula, all of Plattsmouth; Greg (Janet) Hula; Paul (Cathy) Hula, all of Bellevue; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



VISITATION: 1-5pm Thursday, October 1, at Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. ROSARY: 7pm Thursday, October 1, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Friday, October 2, at Church of the Holy Spirit. *Covid 19 guidelines will be followed at the mortuary and church.* Final Resting Place: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to Church of the Holy Spirit.



