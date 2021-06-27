Madison, Dorothy L.
August 19, 1931 - June 23, 2021
Omaha. Survived by children, Dolly (William) Crawford, Charles Madison, Lenora (Rick) Salts, Sam Madison, Julius (Terri) Madison; host grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Mary Smith; family and friends.
VISITATION Wednesday 5-7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Thursday 10am at Roeder Mortuary. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.