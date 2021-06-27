Menu
Dorothy L. Madison
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Madison, Dorothy L.

August 19, 1931 - June 23, 2021

Omaha. Survived by children, Dolly (William) Crawford, Charles Madison, Lenora (Rick) Salts, Sam Madison, Julius (Terri) Madison; host grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Mary Smith; family and friends.

VISITATION Wednesday 5-7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE Thursday 10am at Roeder Mortuary. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jul
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.