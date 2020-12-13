Menu
Dorothy Schurkamp Nelson
Nelson, Dorothy Schurkamp

October 31, 1930 - December 7, 2020

Dorothy Nelson passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, AZ, surrounded by her family. Born Dorothy Mae Frazier in Omaha, to parents Paul Russel and Thelma Frazier, she will be remembered most for her kindness, tremendous heart, and for her love of family and children. She lived most of her life in Omaha, graduating from North High School, and raising a family with her husband, Richard D. Schurkamp, who predeceased her in 1998.

Following her marriage to Norman Nelson, Dorothy divided her time between Omaha and Tucson, eventually making Tucson her full-time home for the last decade of her life.

Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband, Norman Nelson of Tucson; her son, Richard Schurkamp; her daughters, Pamela Rasmussen and Susan Schurkamp; her grandchildren, Cashdon Rasmussen and Dillan Elmquist; her step-daughter, Elizabeth Albright; her step-son, Eric Nelson; her step-granddaughter, Amanda Anfield; and her sister, Arlene Foster.

Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: alz.org
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
I was so saddened to hear about the loss of Dorothy. She was like a second mom to me, and such a kind, gentle, and generous soul. She was also quite the savvy, elegant lady. Please accept my deepest condolences, and my best wishes to all of the Schurkamps.
Carole Hollman
December 29, 2020
Dick and Dorothy were like a second set of parents they will be missed very much.
Robin Kopecky
December 17, 2020
Dorothy was like a second mother to me after the death of my birth mother in 1959
John Siford
December 14, 2020
Carole Hollman
December 13, 2020
