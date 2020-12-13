Nelson, Dorothy Schurkamp
October 31, 1930 - December 7, 2020
Dorothy Nelson passed away peacefully at her home in Tucson, AZ, surrounded by her family. Born Dorothy Mae Frazier in Omaha, to parents Paul Russel and Thelma Frazier, she will be remembered most for her kindness, tremendous heart, and for her love of family and children. She lived most of her life in Omaha, graduating from North High School, and raising a family with her husband, Richard D. Schurkamp, who predeceased her in 1998.
Following her marriage to Norman Nelson, Dorothy divided her time between Omaha and Tucson, eventually making Tucson her full-time home for the last decade of her life.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband, Norman Nelson of Tucson; her son, Richard Schurkamp; her daughters, Pamela Rasmussen and Susan Schurkamp; her grandchildren, Cashdon Rasmussen and Dillan Elmquist; her step-daughter, Elizabeth Albright; her step-son, Eric Nelson; her step-granddaughter, Amanda Anfield; and her sister, Arlene Foster.
Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
: alz.org
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.