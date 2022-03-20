Menu
Dorothy Jean "Dotty" Robarge
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
Robarge, Dorothy Jean (Myers) "Dotty"

October 27, 1933 - March 12, 2022

On Saturday March 12th, 2022, our dear mother passed away at the age of 88. Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, 30 year Airforce veteran Chief Master Sergeant, Donald James Robarge; daughter, Cindy M Robarge-Karnish; parents, Guy and Clara Myers of Tomahawk WI; and brother, Barry Myers of Orlando FL. Dotty is survived by sons, Guy S. Robarge and his wife, Cindy of Papillion, NE and their children Justin, Braden, Collin and Breann, and great grandson, Connor Guy; Kim Robarge of Bellevue and his children, Grace, Stephanie and Sam and wife, Jennifer, and great-grandchildren Lily, Madison, Zachary, Daisy, Gabriel, Nevaeh, Kingston, Brilee, Aurora, Chase Albright; son-in-law, Don Karnish of Millard and his children, Cameron and Jourdain and great-grandson, Landon; special friend, Howard Miller of Omaha NE. Dotty was born in 1933, in Merrill Wi and raised in Tomahawk. She graduated from cosmetology college and practiced her craft for many years. She married Don Robarge in 1951 and then began a life filled with travel and adventure. The family lived in 5 different US states and spent 5 years in France and London before settling in Nebraska in 1972. Dotty had several career's during her lifetime, from hairdresser, Avon Lady, Dental Hygienist and Artist. She was president of several organizations over the years and won countless awards for her art. Dotty was very outgoing and known as a Classy Lady among those who knew her. She will be forever missed by her lifelong friends and the people she so richly touched.

A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held on April 9th at Capehart Chapel, 2500 Capehart Rd, Bellevue NE from 2-3:30pm. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Capehart Chapel
2500 Capehart Rd, Bellevue, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dotty has been a part of my life through my grandfather for many years. Her kindness to us, my mother especially after the loss of my father, and her overwhelming love she had for my family will be dearly missed. She was such a bright spot for my siblings and I as well as anyone who met her. Her angels hang on our tree every year, along with her artwork throughout our homes. Love you so very much Dotty, and I pray you are at peace now.
Andye Miller
Family
March 22, 2022
Dotty was a very good friend of my sister Audrey Hulsey and I learned to know her and her family through her. Dotty was "one of a kind" and we enjoyed cruises together. My sympathy to her family.
Evie Estenson
Friend
March 20, 2022
