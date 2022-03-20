Dotty has been a part of my life through my grandfather for many years. Her kindness to us, my mother especially after the loss of my father, and her overwhelming love she had for my family will be dearly missed. She was such a bright spot for my siblings and I as well as anyone who met her. Her angels hang on our tree every year, along with her artwork throughout our homes. Love you so very much Dotty, and I pray you are at peace now.

Andye Miller Family March 22, 2022