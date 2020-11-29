Menu
Dorothy Rosenblum
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Rosenblum, Dorothy K. "Dottie"

October 27, 1928 - November 28, 2020

Age 92. Dottie was born and raised in Chicago, IL. She was a 70 year resident of Omaha. Dottie was a volunteer her entire adult life. Survived by children, Mick Rosenblum of San Diego CA, Marcy Ruback of Omaha, and Mark (Lara) Rosenblum of Golden Valley, MN; grandchildren, Karolina (Jay) Hobson, Dianna Sekowski, Joe (Liz) Ruback, K. C. Ruback, Jake Rosenblum, and Zach Rosenblum; great-grandchildren, Ella, Grant and Bridgette Hobson, William and Connor Ruback; sister-in-law Kathy Klawans; nieces and nephews, Al (Jane) Drooz, Dave (Geri) Drooz, Sue Klawans, Sandy (Kevin) Crowe, and Jan Klawans; special cousins; great-niece and great-nephews.

Private Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to: The Jewish Federation of Omaha; with designation to the Jewish Press, Jewish Social Services or National Council of Jewish Women-Nebraska.

To View the service, go to the following link on Monday November 30 at 1PM:

https://boxcast.tv/view/dorothy-k-dottie-rosenblum-igelquj6siccbxoccqxs

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Pacific Street Chapel

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
