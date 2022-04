Seydlitz, Dorothy



August 26, 1925 - March 24, 2022



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Sophie (Dubicz) and Thomas Halgard; sons, James and Charles; 11 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Melia; daughter-in-law, Rhame Seydlitz; step-daughters, Frances Taylor and Inez Schweizer; grandchildren, Donna (Donny) Pluta, David (Laurie) Rataj, Aaron (Sophie) Seydlitz, and Chelsea Seydlitz; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Josephine Nussrallah; and a large extended family.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367



Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.