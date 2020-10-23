Uryasz, Dorothy "Dottie"
Age 80
Of Jefferson, SD; formerly of Omaha. Passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Elk Point, SD. Private family funeral be at 2pm Saturday, October 24th, at Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point, SD. Burial be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Jefferson, SD. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com
.
Kober Funeral Home
802 East Washington Street, Elk Point, SD 57025 | (605) 356-2633
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.