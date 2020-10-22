Grandma Dorothy made a positive impact on all our lives in so many ways. We all remember the over the top Christmas party´s, birthdays and any excuse she could conger to cook for us. I know I was never disappointed with anything that came out of her kitchen. Besides her family, NU football or Creighton basketball all she wanted was to be back in her kitchen providing for all of us. Grandma, now you can cook away for all your loved ones in heaven.

Justin Jarzynka October 20, 2020