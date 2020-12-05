Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy W. Bourks
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Bourks, Dorothy W.

February 21, 1926 - November 24, 2020

Preceded in death by parents; 1 brother; 2 sisters. Survived by daughters, Paula (Richard) Graham, Sheila (Marc) Viola; grandchildren, Tim and Dave Graham, Allison Baumgardner, Lena Viola.

SERVICES Monday 10am at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Service
10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.