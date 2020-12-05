Bourks, Dorothy W.
February 21, 1926 - November 24, 2020
Preceded in death by parents; 1 brother; 2 sisters. Survived by daughters, Paula (Richard) Graham, Sheila (Marc) Viola; grandchildren, Tim and Dave Graham, Allison Baumgardner, Lena Viola.
SERVICES Monday 10am at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
