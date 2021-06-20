Cody, Douglas Ray



July 13, 1954 - June 3, 2021



Douglas Ray Cody, age 66, passed away on June 3, 2021, from end-stage renal disease. Doug was born on July 13, 1954, in Lincoln, NE to Donald and Roberta (Klein) Cody. Doug graduated from the University of Nebraska in Omaha, with a Degree in Journalism, and won many awards for his writing and creative skills.



In 1981 Doug was hired by The Walt Disney Company in Orlando as a Writer/Producer/Speechwriter. He accepted the post of V.P. Public Relations & Communication for Carlson Wagonlit Travel in Minneapolis, and later promoted to Sr V.P. Public Relations for Carlson Companies. Doug retired and moved to Naples, FL in 2008 with his dear wife of 25 years, Doreen, and fur-babies Max and Howie.



Doug was loved and admired by many, for his sharp mind, quick wit, and his tenacity for completing difficult projects. He had a great loyalty to his family and friends and a willingness to help those in need. Doug was preceded in death by his mother and father; and sister Dr. Carolyn Cody, MD of Lincoln. He is survived by his loving wife Doreen (Farrugia) of Naples, FL; brother, Gregory (Kelly); and nephews, Sean and Ryan Cody, all of Lincoln.



Interment in Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery, in Lincoln. A CELEBRATION of LIFE for Doug will be July 10 from 6-9pm at Longshore Lake Club, in Naples, FL. Memorials: Naples Community Hospital, and Naples No-Kill Animal Shelter.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.