Douglas Davidson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17th St
Blair, NE
Davidson, Douglas

April 28, 1938 - September 12, 2021

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret (Peg) Davidson; his sister, Laverne Davidson; his daughters, Debbie Cain and Becky Hespen and her husband, Pete; his son, Wesley and his wife, Becky; his 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Jason, and Adam Hespen, their wives, Megan, Amanda, Tracy, Aspen Shepherd her husband, Jason, Cacie Cain, Matthew and Christopher Davidson and Christopher's wife, Bekki, Alycia, Jeremy and his wife, Caroline, and Maggie Davidson; and six great grandkids, Brady and Vivienne Hespen and Baby Boy Hespen (due in November), Emma and Logan Shepherd, Caillyn Cain, and Parker Bree Davidson. Dan, his youngest son, beat him to Heaven 10 years ago.

VISITATION Wednesday at 6pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair with a SERVICE at 7pm.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 South 17th Street Blair, NE

www.campbellaman.com 402-426-2191
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
