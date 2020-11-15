Dunn, Douglas G. Jr. and Donna M. "Rusty"



Douglas G. Dunn Jr.



January 15, 1933 – September 19, 2020



Donna M. Dunn "Rusty"



May 5, 1932 – September 29, 2020



Douglas and Rusty passed away in their adopted state of Florida. They are survived by daughter, Debra (John) Maxell; grandson, Jason Douglas Graham (Meagan); 5 great-grandchildren; surviving sister to Doug, Nadine (Robert) Oberlin, sisters to Rusty, Kay Mazur and Linda Hackett.



Douglas earned his degrees from Wentworth Military Academy and UNL. Rusty received her teaching degree from UNO. Rusty gave up teaching early to raise their daughter, Debra, and to enjoy her favorite pasttime of golf. Douglas retired from Enron in August of 1987. Douglas and Rusty moved to Florida shortly afterward and spent their time traveling, revisiting countries they had toured while in the Army stationed in Germany. They also enjoyed their many trips (5) around the world visiting all continents from the North to the South Pole and all places from the East to the West, making many friends along the way.



The family will hold a Private Ceremony at Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.