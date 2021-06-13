Doug passed peacefully on June 9, 2021, following complications after surgery. Doug was born in Albert Lea, MN to Richard Halvorson and Juleen Halvorson, joining his three siblings, Paul Halvorson, David Halvorson, and Susan (Halvorson) Groff. Doug graduated from Burke High School in Omaha, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha (B.S.). A proud father and grandfather, some of Doug's greatest pleasures were spending time with and talking to his three sons, Ryan Halvorson, Karl Halvorson, and Erik Halvorson; and two grandsons Dawson Halvorson and Oliver Halvorson. Doug was an avid writer and outdoorsman. The family is enjoying finding some of his writings. He also enjoyed cooking and could be counted on to bake a great scone.
A small Family Celebration of his Life will be held on June 12th [and the family is planning a larger gathering later this year].
Our deepest sympathies to you, Paul and to your family.
Kellie Dixon, AOUSC
June 16, 2021
"Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendour in the grass, of glory in the flower; we will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind" - William Wordsworth.
sending prayers to the family. Doug will always have a special place in my heart.
Penny (Tighe) Lang
June 15, 2021
Praying for your family. Doug was always a very caring and genuine guy. Rest in heaven brother.
Dan Cheuvront
Friend
June 15, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Doug's family on his sudden passing. He held a special place in our family's hearts. He was one of the very first employees at Razzy's Deli. His connection continued over the years, but he really touched our hearts when he came to visit "Red" several times when his health was failing. May your memories of Doug bring you some comfort during this difficult time.
Rasmussen Family
Other
June 14, 2021
Dave and Jeanne Prucha
June 14, 2021
Let us not mourn the loss,but celebrate a victory for the Lord has called upon him to serve.