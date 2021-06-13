Halvorson, Douglas



1963 - 2021



Doug passed peacefully on June 9, 2021, following complications after surgery. Doug was born in Albert Lea, MN to Richard Halvorson and Juleen Halvorson, joining his three siblings, Paul Halvorson, David Halvorson, and Susan (Halvorson) Groff. Doug graduated from Burke High School in Omaha, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha (B.S.). A proud father and grandfather, some of Doug's greatest pleasures were spending time with and talking to his three sons, Ryan Halvorson, Karl Halvorson, and Erik Halvorson; and two grandsons Dawson Halvorson and Oliver Halvorson. Doug was an avid writer and outdoorsman. The family is enjoying finding some of his writings. He also enjoyed cooking and could be counted on to bake a great scone.



A small Family Celebration of his Life will be held on June 12th [and the family is planning a larger gathering later this year].



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.