Krussel, Douglas Paul



December 1, 1950 - March 20, 2022



Of Omaha, NE. Doug lived a fulfilling life as a father, brother, husband and friend. He loved riding motorcycles, traveling to Sturgis with his wife, Kaye, spending time with his two boys, arguing politics, and hanging out with his kitty cats and wife. He had a huge personality and lived life the way he wanted to.



He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 17 years; his sister; his two sons; his 6 grandchildren; and countless great-grandchildren.



Due to his wishes, there will be no services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.