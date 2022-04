Lyons, Douglas, L.April 22, 1952 - September 24, 2021MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday 11am at Holy Name Catholic Church. VISITATION with the family prior to Service Thursday from 10-11am at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com