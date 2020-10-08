Lash, Douglas Stephen



Age 72



Douglas Stephen Lash, of Omaha, NE, passed away on October 7th after courageously battling Alzheimer's and, more recently, multiple myeloma.



Doug was born in Council Bluffs, IA, to Frances Marshall and Donald Lash. After graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1966 Doug attended Lawrence University in Appleton, WI, and Dana College in Blair, NE. Doug graduated from Creighton University School of Law.



Doug practiced law nearly 50 years in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area. After Doug was appointed in-house counsel for Knudson Construction in Council Bluffs, Doug elected to pursue his own practice specializing in construction, real estate, contracts, and tax increment financing projects.



Doug will be remembered for his quick wit and genuine care for people. He was a voracious reader who was passionate about music and the arts — attending concerts and performances whenever and wherever he could. Doug loved cars and sports — especially Husker football and Bluejay basketball. Doug enjoyed good meals at his preferred restaurants, many of which he continued to frequent until the very end. In his later years, Doug could often be found in his favorite recliner with his treasured silky terrier dogs, Coco and Lucy.



Doug is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Susan Thompson Lash, and his mother Fran; three daughters: Becky (Mark) Rabick; Sarah (Joe) Centineo and grandchildren Josh and Nate; Laura (Jim) Flahive and grandchildren Connor and Elizabeth; and son Michael (Karen) Bird and grandchildren Kacey and Korey.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 10th, 5pm, at the West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 4pm. Memorials can be directed to The Salvation Army or Siena Francis House.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.