Douglas W. Yenzer
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Yenzer, Douglas W.

August 15, 1948 - October 12, 2020

Age 72. Preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Dorothy Yenzer, and son, Derek Yenzer. Survived by his spouse of 49 years, Karis Yenzer; son and daughter-in-law, David and Mickayla Yenzer; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Joy Yenzer; grandchildren, Dax, Parker, Kennison, and Emmerson Yenzer.

VISITATION: Friday, October 23rd, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, beginning at 5pm, with a Rosary at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 24th, 10:30am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to family for future designation.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
Oct
23
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
Oct
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
