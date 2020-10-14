Yenzer, Douglas W.August 15, 1948 - October 12, 2020Age 72. Preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Dorothy Yenzer, and son, Derek Yenzer. Survived by his spouse of 49 years, Karis Yenzer; son and daughter-in-law, David and Mickayla Yenzer; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery and Joy Yenzer; grandchildren, Dax, Parker, Kennison, and Emmerson Yenzer.VISITATION: Friday, October 23rd, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, beginning at 5pm, with a Rosary at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 24th, 10:30am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to family for future designation.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com