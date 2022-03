Our Dear Friend Doug ..... How we will miss being with you. We got to know you and Sally through church at Christ Community. We shared time on work details, starting out with "STEP OUT in 2010" (I still have my purple T-shirt) and our Journey Group as well as through other church activities. We also shared some beach time together a couple of times, including the time we couldn't find the airport (too many choices). Yes, we worshiped together, worked together and played together ..... and we loved all of it. But now, you've gone ahead to be with our Lord. Until we rejoin you again somewhere up the road, we are going to miss you! With much love, John and Susie.

John & Susie Crabtree June 1, 2021