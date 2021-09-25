Brown, Doyle H.
Age 85
Doyle H. Brown, of Ida Grove, IA, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 27, 2021, 10:30am, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove, IA. Rev. Richard A. Salcido and Rev. Neil Wehmas will officiate. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, September 27, 2021, 2:30pm in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery of Lyons, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 4-6pm, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, IA. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com
.
Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home
321 Second Street, Ida Grove, IA 51445 | (712) 364-2727
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 25, 2021.