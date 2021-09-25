Menu
Doyle H. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Homes
321 2nd Street
Ida Grove, IA
Brown, Doyle H.

Age 85

Doyle H. Brown, of Ida Grove, IA, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 27, 2021, 10:30am, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove, IA. Rev. Richard A. Salcido and Rev. Neil Wehmas will officiate. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, September 27, 2021, 2:30pm in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery of Lyons, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 4-6pm, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, IA. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home

321 Second Street, Ida Grove, IA 51445 | (712) 364-2727
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Homes
321 2nd Street, Ida Grove, IA
Sep
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ida Grove
Ida Grove, IA
Sep
27
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Cemetery of Lyons
Lyons, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
