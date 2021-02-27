Breitkreutz, Duane Frances
Age 95 - February 25, 2021
West Point, NE, formerly of Wisner, NE. Passed away on February 25, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa, West Point.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 2, at 10:30am, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wisner, with Father Vincent Celebrating Mass. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Wisner, NE. Arrangements are under the direction of Minnick Funeral Services in Wisner, NE.
MINNICK FUNERAL HOME
1320 Ave. E., Wisner, NE 68791
402-529-3588www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.