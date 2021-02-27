Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Duane Frances Breitkreutz
FUNERAL HOME
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc - Wisner
1320 Ave E
Wisner, NE
Breitkreutz, Duane Frances

Age 95 - February 25, 2021

West Point, NE, formerly of Wisner, NE. Passed away on February 25, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa, West Point.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 2, at 10:30am, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wisner, with Father Vincent Celebrating Mass. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Wisner, NE. Arrangements are under the direction of Minnick Funeral Services in Wisner, NE.

MINNICK FUNERAL HOME

1320 Ave. E., Wisner, NE 68791

402-529-3588

www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Wisner, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc - Wisner
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Minnick Funeral Service, Inc - Wisner.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jerry and Jackie Mapes
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results