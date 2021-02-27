Breitkreutz, Duane FrancesAge 95 - February 25, 2021West Point, NE, formerly of Wisner, NE. Passed away on February 25, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hillside Villa, West Point.A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 2, at 10:30am, St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wisner, with Father Vincent Celebrating Mass. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Wisner, NE. Arrangements are under the direction of Minnick Funeral Services in Wisner, NE.MINNICK FUNERAL HOME1320 Ave. E., Wisner, NE 68791402-529-3588