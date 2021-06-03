Menu
Duane Lee Eckhoff
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Eckhoff, Duane Lee

February 12, 1942 - June 2, 2021

Duane Eckhoff of Papillion, NE, age 79, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He is survived by wife, Beverly; son, Brad Eckhoff (Anna); daughter, Brenda Rumery (Matthew); granddaughters, Abbie and Katie Rumery; sisters, Betty Rozeboom (Glenn), Bev DeJager (Harold).

VISITATION: Monday, June 7th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 8th at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post #2503. Memorials are suggested to Cornerstone Christian School, Bellevue, NE or Ralston Schools Foundation, Ralston, NE.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Duane as always being friendly and interesting to talk to. I will be thinking of your family during this time. Sending my condolences.
Eric Foster
Other
June 7, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
Other
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. You will be in our prayers for healing and comfort knowing your dad is in a much better place.
Jennifer Colgrove
June 3, 2021
