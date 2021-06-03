Eckhoff, Duane Lee
February 12, 1942 - June 2, 2021
Duane Eckhoff of Papillion, NE, age 79, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He is survived by wife, Beverly; son, Brad Eckhoff (Anna); daughter, Brenda Rumery (Matthew); granddaughters, Abbie and Katie Rumery; sisters, Betty Rozeboom (Glenn), Bev DeJager (Harold).
VISITATION: Monday, June 7th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 8th at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post #2503. Memorials are suggested to Cornerstone Christian School, Bellevue, NE or Ralston Schools Foundation, Ralston, NE.
