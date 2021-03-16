Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Duane D. Lasher
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17th St
Blair, NE
Lasher, Duane D.

November 16, 1935 - March 11, 2021

Duane D. Lasher, age 85, passed away at his home on Thursday surrounded by family. Duane operated a family farm near Blair, NE for 58 yrs. He also served honorably in the US Navy from 1953-1961, and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #444.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lila Lasher; wife Barbara "Jeannie" Lasher; sons, Steven D. Lasher, and Michael J. Lasher; and daughter-in-law, Lorie Lasher.
Survived by wife, Roma (Jensen) Lasher of Blair; sister, Deloris McWilliams of Waverly, NE; sisters-in-law, Ila Newell of Omaha, and Carol Scott of Omaha; sons, Bruce Lasher of Omaha, and Darrell (Amy) Lasher of Elkhorn, NE; stepson, Mike (Joni) McGargill of Yankton, SD; daughter, Lauri Lasher of Omaha; stepdaughters, Chris (Lonnie) Suverkrubbe of Blair, and Amy (Darrell) Lasher of Elkhorn; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Wednesday, March 17, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church, 123 North 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 18, at 11am at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church.

Graveside service with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, NE. Services will be live streamed at www.campbellaman.com.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to family or American Cancer Society.

Celebration of Duane's life for friends and family will be held at a future date.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008
www.campbellaman.com | 402-426-2191
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church
123 North 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE
Mar
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church
23 North 13th Street, Fort, NE
Mar
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church
123 North 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Campbell-Aman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted steady winds and calm seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 15, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. I worked with Duane at Lindwall Construction. May he rest in peace.
Tom Roy
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results