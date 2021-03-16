Lasher, Duane D.
November 16, 1935 - March 11, 2021
Duane D. Lasher, age 85, passed away at his home on Thursday surrounded by family. Duane operated a family farm near Blair, NE for 58 yrs. He also served honorably in the US Navy from 1953-1961, and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #444.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lila Lasher; wife Barbara "Jeannie" Lasher; sons, Steven D. Lasher, and Michael J. Lasher; and daughter-in-law, Lorie Lasher.
Survived by wife, Roma (Jensen) Lasher of Blair; sister, Deloris McWilliams of Waverly, NE; sisters-in-law, Ila Newell of Omaha, and Carol Scott of Omaha; sons, Bruce Lasher of Omaha, and Darrell (Amy) Lasher of Elkhorn, NE; stepson, Mike (Joni) McGargill of Yankton, SD; daughter, Lauri Lasher of Omaha; stepdaughters, Chris (Lonnie) Suverkrubbe of Blair, and Amy (Darrell) Lasher of Elkhorn; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Wednesday, March 17, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church, 123 North 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 18, at 11am at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church.
Graveside service with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, NE. Services will be live streamed at www.campbellaman.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to family or American Cancer Society
.
Celebration of Duane's life for friends and family will be held at a future date.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008www.campbellaman.com
| 402-426-2191
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 16, 2021.