Lasher, Duane D.November 16, 1935 - March 11, 2021Duane D. Lasher, age 85, passed away at his home on Thursday surrounded by family. Duane operated a family farm near Blair, NE for 58 yrs. He also served honorably in the US Navy from 1953-1961, and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #444.Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lila Lasher; wife Barbara "Jeannie" Lasher; sons, Steven D. Lasher, and Michael J. Lasher; and daughter-in-law, Lorie Lasher.Survived by wife, Roma (Jensen) Lasher of Blair; sister, Deloris McWilliams of Waverly, NE; sisters-in-law, Ila Newell of Omaha, and Carol Scott of Omaha; sons, Bruce Lasher of Omaha, and Darrell (Amy) Lasher of Elkhorn, NE; stepson, Mike (Joni) McGargill of Yankton, SD; daughter, Lauri Lasher of Omaha; stepdaughters, Chris (Lonnie) Suverkrubbe of Blair, and Amy (Darrell) Lasher of Elkhorn; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.VISITATION: Wednesday, March 17, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church, 123 North 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023.FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 18, at 11am at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church.Graveside service with military honors will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, NE. Services will be live streamed at www.campbellaman.com In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to family or American Cancer Society Celebration of Duane's life for friends and family will be held at a future date.Campbell Aman Funeral Home444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com | 402-426-2191