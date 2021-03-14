Lasher, Duane D.
November 16, 1935 - March 11, 2021
Duane D. Lasher, age 85, passed away at his home on Thursday surrounded by family. Duane operated a family farm near Blair, NE for 58 yrs. He also served honorably in the US Navy from 1953-1961, and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #444.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lila Lasher; wife Barbara "Jeannie" Lasher; sons, Steven D. Lasher, and Michael J. Lasher; and daughter-in-law Lorie Lasher.
Survived by wife, Roma (Jensen) Lasher of Blair; sister Deloris McWilliams of Waverly, NE; sisters-in-law, Ila Newell of Omaha, and Carol Scott of Omaha; sons, Bruce Lasher of Omaha, and Darrell (Amy) Lasher of Elkhorn, NE; stepson, Mike (Joni) McGargill of Yankton, SD; daughter Lauri Lasher of Omaha; stepdaughters, Chris (Lonnie) Suverkrubbe of Blair, and Amy (Darrell) Lasher of Elkhorn; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to family or American Cancer Society
. VISITATION: Wednesday, March 17, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm, at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church, 123 North 13th Street, Fort Calhoun, NE 68023. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 18, at 11am at Fort Calhoun Presbyterian Church. Graveside services will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, NE. Services will be live streamed at www.campbellman.com.
Celebration of Duane's life for friends and family will be held at a future date.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S.17th St., Blair 402-426-2191 | www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.