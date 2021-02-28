Menu
Dwayne W. Fester
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Fester, Dwayne W.

July 18, 1936 - February 23, 2021

Gretna. Preceded in death by wife, Chris. Survived by children, Bruce, Roxanne Dahlheim; grandchildren, Dana Fester (Dave Norris), Erik Fester, Jamie Dahlheim, Taylor Dahlheim; great grandchildren, Tyler, Jordyn Norris, Sean Fester; family and friends.

VISITATION Saturday, March 6, 10–11am with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family to be designated later.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Mar
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Think of Dwayne often and miss his phone calls
Ned Shipley
February 23, 2022
Our sympathies for your dads passing. Had some wonderful times in Gretna with our old neighbors and your folks were good friends
Dwight and Sheila lockhart
March 7, 2021
Our sympathy to all the family. Cookie and I grew up in Ute.we attended high school, playing baseball and basketball all four years. We went in the Air Force about the same time and each retired. We both worked for the post office so we became triple dippers. He was our news man keeping us up happening in Iowa. I will really miss his phone calls. My love to all his family.
Ned shipley
March 4, 2021
Worked with Dwayne at Offutt AFB 1973-1975. He was a great guy and we keep in touch over the years. So sorry to hear of his passing. The family has my sympathy. Don Heaberlin Colorado Springs
Don Heaberlin
March 2, 2021
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted Golden wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
February 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dwayne's passing. I will always remember him laughing and joking. Prayers to his family.
Angie Klaus
February 28, 2021
