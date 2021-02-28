Fester, Dwayne W.
July 18, 1936 - February 23, 2021
Gretna. Preceded in death by wife, Chris. Survived by children, Bruce, Roxanne Dahlheim; grandchildren, Dana Fester (Dave Norris), Erik Fester, Jamie Dahlheim, Taylor Dahlheim; great grandchildren, Tyler, Jordyn Norris, Sean Fester; family and friends.
VISITATION Saturday, March 6, 10–11am with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to the family to be designated later.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.