Dwight E. "Buzz" Hindman
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bellevue East High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Hindman, Dwight E. "Buzz"

March 3, 1931 - September 12, 2021

Age 90. Buzz graduated from Bellevue High School with the class of 1948. He was a US Army Veteran who served as an intelligence officer in allied-occupied Germany where he witnessed the beginning of the Cold War and rebuilding of post-war Europe. Buzz moved to California in 1956 and settled in San Jose where he worked for nearly 30 years as an engineer on IBM's corporate real estate team. During his career at IBM, he also studied engineering at Cal Poly. In retirement, Buzz was an active community volunteer and served as American Legion Commander Post #458 in Bethel Island, CA. Above all, Buzz was kind to others.

Preceded in death by parents, James W. and Ida Hindman; sister Joyce Vojtech; and former wife Laura Vargas. Survived by son Robert Hindman; step-daughter, Kelly McGovern-Avila; step-grandson Roman Avila; brothers, James (Nina), Ron (Darline), Richard (Shirley), and Gary (Barbara) Hindman; sisters, Jean Stewart and Jeanette (Hal) Capps; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family expresses their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff at Eastern Nebraska Veterans' Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Veterans' Home would be appreciated. (veterans.nebraska.gov/envh). Private Family Services.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
September 20, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc S
September 19, 2021
