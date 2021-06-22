Menu
Dwight LeRoy Siebler
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Siebler, Dwight LeRoy

August 5, 1937 - June 16, 2021

Age 83. Proceeded in death by parents William and Viola Siebler, brothers Donald and Robert Siebler. Dwight is survived by wife Caryn, sister Norma and her husband Richard Goll, children Lori, Wendi (Rowe), Timothy, David, Michael and Mitchell (Christina) Nida, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Dwight, Dad, Husband, Brother, Grandpa, Uncle, Friend---will always live in our hearts. VISITATION will be held Wednesday June 23th from 5-8pm, and CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be June 24th at 11am. Both to be held at: Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S 204th St., Gretna, NE 68028. For more details visit www.Bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services

1702 N. 72nd St.- Omaha, NE 68114 - 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gretna United Methodist Church
11457 S, Gretna, NE
Jun
24
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Gretna United Methodist Church
11457 S, Gretna, NE
Braman Mortuary
My sincere condolences!! I had the honor to call Dwight my friend. We worked together for years. We went on many hunting trips. We spent most of our time laughing and enjoying our friendship. He will be greatly missed.
Kenneth Mathis
July 21, 2021
I worked for Siebler Heating & Air Conditioning for a few years. I went to North High School, I played on Siebler baseball team and Dwight was a pitcher for professional baseball who pitched to my cousin Jerry Zimmerman in the bull pen and I played golf with Dwight. Dwight was nothing but a class individual who you could count on and trust forever! He will be running the show in the near future!!! Marv Eatinger
Marv Eatinger
Other
June 24, 2021
We would like to send our deepest sympathies to all the family. I have many fond memories of us all growing up together and even remember your dad teaching Dwight how to pitch on your sidewalk from morning to night. Fondly, Bev & Ronda
Bev Motykowski
Friend
June 23, 2021
Dwight, your integrity is second to none. You leave a legacy of good will and kindness that will ripple forever.
Ryan Hensler
Friend
June 23, 2021
I worked for Dwight for several years and considered him more of a friend than a employer. Dwight was a straight-shooter and a good man. Condolences to his family, may he rest in peace.
Kim Swanson
June 22, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss.
Clyde Hill
Friend
June 22, 2021
My 1st baseball coach..God Bless all.
John Hert
Other
June 22, 2021
Rest In Peace, Sir. You raised an awesome daughter who I am privileged to call my friend. Lori has a new Guardian Angel now.
Elle Lynda Coe
School
June 21, 2021
May you RIP, sir. You raised a beautiful daughter, Lori, who I am proud to call my friend. Now she has a new Guardian Angel.
Elle Lynda Coe
Friend
June 21, 2021
Dwight, you have been a true friend over a very long friendship, especially in times of trouble, always sharing your heart about your deepest concerns and allowing me to do the same. It is hard to describe how much you will be missed. Leo and Jaka Imolati
Leo and Jaka Imolati
Friend
June 21, 2021
Losing an uncle is so difficult, especially when they were so important to you. I will miss you uncle Dwight and feel so blessed to have had you in my life. I will miss our long conversations about, Jesus, life and family. You were so special and I loved you very much!!! I know you are with Jesus and I will see you again.
Delia Hammers
Family
June 21, 2021
Roomie, rest in peace. you were the best roommate i ever had. Our baseball friendship both on and off the field will be cherished forever. You brought a "light" so bright to everyone who ever met you and that light will remain forever. My sincere condolences to the Siebler family.
Andy Kosco
Friend
June 21, 2021
