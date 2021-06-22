Siebler, Dwight LeRoy
August 5, 1937 - June 16, 2021
Age 83. Proceeded in death by parents William and Viola Siebler, brothers Donald and Robert Siebler. Dwight is survived by wife Caryn, sister Norma and her husband Richard Goll, children Lori, Wendi (Rowe), Timothy, David, Michael and Mitchell (Christina) Nida, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Dwight, Dad, Husband, Brother, Grandpa, Uncle, Friend---will always live in our hearts. VISITATION will be held Wednesday June 23th from 5-8pm, and CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be June 24th at 11am. Both to be held at: Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S 204th St., Gretna, NE 68028. For more details visit www.Bramanmortuary.com
.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N. 72nd St.- Omaha, NE 68114 - 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.