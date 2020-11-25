Mahoney, Earl G. "Jerry"September 5, 1926 - November 22, 2020Jerry Mahoney graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in the spring of 1944, having taken the Technical College and Engineering courses. Following graduation he sent to Lincoln for his birth certificate to prove his age as seventeen to enlist in the U. S. Navy. His birth certificate stated Earl Gerald Mahoney, a surprise as to that time he did not know his birth name. Following Navy discharge as a quartermaster third class, serving in the Pacific on USS-LCI (G) 65, and USS-YMS 374, he enrolled in The Creighton University College of Pharmacy. Graduating in 1950, he was President of his Class. While in college he was secretary of Phi Sigma Chi Fraternity and a member of Rho Chi, National Pharmaceutical Honor Society. He received the Lehn and Fink Gold Medal for outstanding student in his class. Prior to graduation, the Dean, Dr. William Jarrett, recommended he begin his career at Rush Drug Company in South Omaha. Six years later, John Estabrook asked him to join the Nebraska Methodist Hospital Pharmacy staff. In 1961-62 he served as president of the Nebraska Society of Hospital Pharmacists. It was at that time that he received the Geigy Leadership Award. After ten years in the pharmacy, he was asked by the hospital President, John Estabrook, to consider administration, and became the hospital representative for construction and equipment purchases for the new hospital on 84th Street. Promotions from administrative assistant to assistant administrator to associate administrator to vice president followed. As associate administrator he functioned as the head of the Eugene C. Eppley Care Center, located at the site of the former Methodist Hospital at 36th and Cuming Streets. He became a member of the American Society of Hospital Administrators and achieved fellowship in that organization. During his tenure as vice president, 1982-91 his area of responsibility was support services. Besides overseeing all construction and remodeling, purchasing all capital equipment and noninventory items, he assumed management of approximately 550 employees in pharmacy, material management, security, housekeeping, physical plant and maintenance and food service. In the absence of the president he assumed that responsibility. He was the recipient of the Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Allied Health Alumni Merit Award in 1989. Following his retirement in 1991 he assumed oversight of the construction of the Oncology Center addition on a contracted part-time basis for eighteen months. Jerry's hobbies included hot-air ballooning, travel, photography, and bicycling. He owned the Golden Rule balloon and held a private and commercial license participating in local and national balloon rallies. He traveled annually with Smithsonian, Americna Museum of Natural History, or the Univeristy of New Hampshire. His phto collection is contained in eighty-plus Kodak carousels. Bicycling has taken him to Scotland, Ireland, Denmark, three areas of England, Germany, Austria, and South Africa.Preceded in death by daughter-in-law Taloyre and sister-in-law Beverly. Survived by loving wife of 72 years Mary; children Jim (Cyndy), Tom, Bill (Joan); grandchildren Jennifer, James, Elizabeth, Daniel, Matthew, Jane, Andrew, Colleen, Aimee, Zachary, and Patrick; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers Robert and Ronald (Suzanne); many nieces, nephews, and friends.Memorial service will be Mon, Nov 30, at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church (216 S 34th St, Omaha, NE 68131). Parking is across the street to the South. COVID RESTRICTIONS WILL BE IN PLACE. Memorials in Jerry's name can be made to Methodist Hospital Foundation (8701 W Dodge Rd Suite 450, Omaha, NE 68114).Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500